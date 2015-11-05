The Line's New Home Collection Is a Minimalist's Dream

We're big fans of The Line, the online retail store curated by designer muse (and Danielle Steel offspring) Vanessa Traina Snow. The site counts Irish designer J.W. Anderson and artisan perfumer Le Labo among its assortment of luxe offerings, so when we heard it was extending its minimalist aesthetic with a new home goods collection, we were all ears. Tenfold’s sleek assemblage of items, ranging from ultra-soft cashmere throws to ceramic vases with hand-splattered matte finishes, masterfully combines form and function—and will add sophistication to any space. "We sought to create a versatile, timeless assortment,” Snow tells InStyle. Trust us, you'll treasure these pieces for years to come.

Shop three of our favorites below (prices range from $28 to $1,178).