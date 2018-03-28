Target Is Releasing More Than 1,300 New Decor Items, And I Want to Buy Everything

Is it just me, or does it seem like every week Target is dropping another new brand? I mean, we're not complaining or anything. (We're still freaking out over the exclusive new clothing line Universal Thread). And now, the retailer is hitting us with another lust-worthy label: Opalhouse.

If the the look of rich, jewel tones and eclectic prints excites you, you're going to freak out over the more than 1,300 home offerings in the Opalhouse collection. You'll find luxe-looking velvets and chunky knits covering pillows and blankets. Plus Opalhouse has an assortment of chic kitchen essentials (with plates starting at an insanely low price of $1.99). And the brand did not forget about the bathroom. Opalhouse also carries gold gilded accessories, plush rugs, and fun shower curtains that will transform your bathroom into a spa.

"This line features the most unique in-house designs—in terms of prints and graphics—that we've ever carried," Mark Tritton exclusively tells InStyle.com. "Our team went to Paris, Aix-en-Provence, Lisbon, and Mallorca for inspiration. We spotted a wild peacock in the streets of Lisbon. And the team photographed it and used it as inspiration for the beautiful in-house artwork." You'll find the sketches of the gorgeous bird etched into pieces like the glass plates and the bedding.

The best part about the collection is that each item is versatile enough to style with other pieces from other Target lines. So you can play mix and match with those shabby chic items from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection or spice up those classic designs from the Threshold line.

I already know exactly what I'm going to buy when Opalhouse makes its debut in Target stores and online on April 8. (That pineapple lamp is calling my name!) So you might as well start planning your shopping list, too, just in case things sell out.