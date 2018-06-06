Target’s New $2 Plates and $6 Towels Are Destined to Sell Out

Opalhouse, Hearth & Hand, Universal Thread: The list of new Target brands goes on and on. In fact, more than a dozen new in-house labels have launched in the past year alone. Now, with Made By Design, Target's giving us another reason to spend our weekends browsing its aisles.

Made By Design is Target's newest home brand. It's minimalist (like a cross between Ikea and Muji), and contains more than 750 items for your kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. It's also affordable—the prices start at $1 and top out at $260, but the majority of the collection is under 30 bucks.

The team at Target came up with Made By Design after customer research showed that almost 90 percent of Target shoppers mixed and matched styles when it came to home decor. Target already offers farmhouse style with Hearth & Home, and "eclectic" pieces with Opalhouse. Now, with Made By Design, there's no need to worry if your new purchases will match that neon mixer you found on sale because the new Made By Design items were created to compliment other, bolder style choices.

In addition to the appealing prices (elegant glass dishes for just $2 each, fluffy towels for $6 a pop), Target's offering a one-year guarantee on all Made By Design items.

The new line hits Target stores and the brand's website on June 23, but we've got a sneak peek at what's to come below.