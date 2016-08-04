These Pretty Water Bottles Were Made for Instagram

Courtesy of Gray Malin
Claire Stern
Aug 04, 2016 @ 6:30 am

Peppered with vibrant colors and picturesque landscapes, Gray Malin's aerial images of beaches make great Instagram fodder. Now, the L.A. photographer is making his works of art portable—not to mention beach-ready—by teaming up with water bottle brand S'well on a capsule collection of designs from his buzzy À la Plage series, which features beaches in 20 cities around the world, including Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, and Capri. What's more, the bottles keep drinks cold for 24 hours (perfect for a quick ocean jaunt) and purchases from each one provide clean water to children in need. Scroll down to shop the collection, available now at swellbottle.com.

1 of 4 Courtesy of Gray Malin

SYDNEY SWIMMERS

available at S'well $42 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Courtesy of Gray Malin

TEAL OCEAN

available at S'well $42 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy of Gray Malin

STARMINT DIAGONAL

available at S'well $42 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Courtesy of Gray Malin

BONDI BEACH

available at S'well $42 SHOP NOW

