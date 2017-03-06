12 St. Paddy’s Day Decor Items That Don’t Scream St. Paddy’s Day

If you've been feeling a bit luckier than usual recently, blame it on the luck of the Irish. St. Patrick's Day is nearing and, Irish or not, we are ready to raise of pint of Guinness and celebrate. Any proper holiday celebration requires spirited decor, but most of the time, we're left sifting through the noise of holiday decorations gone wrong. You know the ones: cartoonish leprechaun likenesses, too many shamrock-shaped window clings, and paper mâché rainbows and pots of gold.

This year, we're hanging up the orange and green streamers, and tossing away the plastic shot glass necklaces to celebrate with a bit more sophistication.

Here, we've found an assortment of St. Patrick's Day decor that pay homage to the holiday's roots, while staying true to our stylish ones, as well.

Watercolor Glass Votive

available at Terrain $20-$28 SHOP NOW
Jonathan Adler Green Nixon Throw

available at Neiman Marcus $295 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 courtesy

Clover Candle

available at Neiman Marcus $60 SHOP NOW
Preserved Boxwood Placemat

available at Terrain $34 SHOP NOW
St. Patrick's Day Etched Clover Double Old Fashioned Glasses

available at Bed, Bath, and Beyond $20/set of four SHOP NOW
Seaside-Colored Bulb String Lights

available at Cost Plus World Market $17-$40 SHOP NOW
Green Zig Zag Chevron Straws

available at Amazon $4/set of 25 SHOP NOW
Free-Standing Clover and Shamrock Set

available at Amazon $22 SHOP NOW
Chevron Table Runner

available at Nordstrom $26 SHOP NOW
Gilded Clover Vase

available at Neiman Marcus $350 SHOP NOW
Mixed Moss Wreath

available at Terrain $148 SHOP NOW
St. Patrick's Day Pillow Cover

available at Pottery Barn $30 SHOP NOW

