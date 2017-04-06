12 Home Decor Items That Bring Spring Indoors

homegoods/Instagram
Rachel Crocetti
Apr 06, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Spring is here at last! The cherry blossoms are blooming, the sun is shining longer, and the windows are cracked.

However, if you're like me, your apartment could use a season-changing boost. If your decor is stuck in cold, cozy winter, think about bringing in some accents pieces to breathe some new life into the rooms in your home.

While buying a pretty bouquet at the market is a quick and easy fix, you can find lasting spring pieces in decor. There's no shame in faux plants if your apartment doesn't get the light it deserves to bring some greenery into your life (bonus points for embracing the Pantone color of the year). Floral pillows, dinnerware, and more can easily be switched out at the change of seasons and will instantly spruce up a dull room.

For all our budget-friendly home decor shopping needs, we love to turn to TJ Maxx. Here are a few of our favorite items to brighten up a rainy spring day.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Faux Aloe In Ceramic Pot

Bring some greenery inside, even if you don't have a green thumb. Bonus points for the rose gold ceramic vase!

TJ Maxx $25 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Floral 3D Pouf

This Indian-inspired pouf will instantly brighten up a dull living room or bedroom.

TJ Maxx $70 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Floral Planner Dry Erase Board

The perfect accessory for your kitchen, this dry erase board looks cute and will keep your life in order.

TJ Maxx $20 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Mixed Succulent In Pyramid Glass Terrarium

Don't have time to collect the materials to make your own terrarium? This one is all the gorge decor, with zero gardening skills needed.

TJ Maxx $25 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Floral Canvas Wall Art

Looking to spruce up your gallery wall for spring? This colorful canvas should do the trick.

TJ Maxx $25 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Wood Trough With Faux Cactus And Succulents

Such a chic little trough for your desk at work.

TJ Maxx $40 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Be Happy Embroidered Pillow

This Cynthia Rowley pillow gives you the perfect encouragement you need when you're feeling down.

TJ Maxx $17 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

32pc Mirabelle Dinnerware Set

Pull this dinnerware set out for your first spring party and watch the compliments come in.

TJ Maxx $130 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Ceramic Cactus

Decor tip: always add a pop of greenery to neutral decor. No points lost if the plant is ceramic.

TJ Maxx $10 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Floral Reversible Pillow

Pretty florals and pom-poms? Too cute to pass up!

TJ Maxx $25 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Cherry Blossom Dinnerware Set

Make your dinner table look like the botanical garden with beautiful cherry blossoms.

TJ Maxx $130 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Love Paris Parfum Wall Art

This watercolor wall art is très chic.

TJ Maxx $20 SHOP NOW

