10 Insanely Cute Home Finds for Kids on Sale at Walmart Right Now

Ginés Romero/Getty
LEIGH GOTZMER
Mar 30, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Sure, shopping is fun, but let's face it: Shopping for kids might take the cake. If you're like us, you LOVE getting the opportunity to walk into a store and check out the oh-so-teeny outfits and fun toys (thank you, baby shower season). Pretty much everything is cuter in kid's sizes: clothing, food, and especially home décor. Kids get all the fun with bright colors, whimsical patterns, and tiny doll-sized versions of adult classics.

To go along with our appreciation of all things adorable, we need to tell you about the rollbacks going on right now at Walmart in kid's room gear. The sale includes items for any space, including curtains, bedding, furniture, storage, and wall décor. Here, 10 of our favorite items. Try not to say "aww."

1 of 10 Courtesy

Emoji Expressions 3-Piece Emoji Pillow Set

These pillows make us feel all the emojis. Mostly heart eyes though, because man are these cute.

2 of 10 Courtesy

Kenney Butterfly Kids Window Curtain Rod

Even kids' curtain rods are crazy adorable. We love these whimsical pink wings with glittery silver details.

3 of 10 Courtesy

Dream Factory Dinosaur Bed in a Bag Bedding Set

We love the bold colors in the dino comforter, but the footprints on the pillow cases? Genius.

4 of 10 Courtesy

Soccer Chair and Ottoman Set

For all the little athletes in your life who are sure to get such a kick out of this (get it?).

5 of 10 Courtesy

Hayden Kids 3-Piece Table and Chair Set

This sweet pink table set serves as further proof that everything is better when it's made extra tiny.

6 of 10 Courtesy

Little Tikes Classic Racing Tire Toy Chest

We love the idea of disguising storage as something totally different—and what kid wouldn't want to throw their stuff in a bin that looks like a pile of race car tires?

7 of 10 Courtesy

Your Zone Ruched Tie Dye Comforter Set

A comforter and two shams covered in blue and purple tie-dye amazingness for under $40? Our inner tweens are reeling with excitement.

8 of 10 Courtesy

Modern Littles Bold Folding Storage Bin

Bright chevrons make this a perfect storage option for kids and adults alike. 

9 of 10 Courtesy

Mainstays Chevron Rug

A thick pile makes this rug perfect for crawling around and playing on.

10 of 10 Courtesy

DHP Metal Twin Carriage Bed

This has to be every little princess's dream bed.

