9 Statement-Making Pillows to Dress Up Your Home

By LEIGH GOTZMER
Updated: Apr 24, 2019 @ 10:37 am
Cost Plus World Market/Facebook

If you're anything like us, then you occasionally get totally sick of the décor in your own house or apartment. And this makes sense, because while we can change our clothing and accessories on a whim, it's not easy to switch up our home every season. Even when we're ready to move on to a new look, sometimes our homes just aren't. Cue our favorite quick makeover cure: the throw pillow.

For next to nothing, you can completely update a living room or bedroom (even easier if you live in a studio apartment), bringing in a new color palette, wild texture, or fun pattern to your space. Whether you want to add a bit of leather, block printing, fringe or fur, a change in scenery is only a few clicks (and bucks) away. And while there's no shortage of amazing options, we scoured the web to find some of our favorites.

Scroll down to check 'em out.

Del Sol Otami Pillow

courtesy
$60
from Lulu & Georgia
This South American-inspired print gets a preppy update in a classic cobalt blue.

abcDNA Raj Printed Wool Pillow

courtesy
$95
from ABC Carpet & Home
We love the look of block printing, and this fuchsia version looks both sophisticated and fun.

Oversized Blush Mongolian Faux Fur Lumbar Pillow

courtesy
$25
from Cost Plus World Market
Just looking at this fluffy accent makes us smile. We're going to need to get our hands on this FAST.

Dahlia Pillow

courtesy
$90
from Kate Spade
These watercolor flowers give off a perfectly whimsical romantic vibe, and the color palette allows for tons of mixing and matching too.

ZUMA GOUACHE PILLOW

courtesy
$100 (originally $190)
from Kelly Wearstler
The soft blue and abstract design make this the perfect pillow for any room.

Eye Needlepoint Pillow

courtesy
$98
from Jonathan Adler
We only have eyes for this pillow—it makes needlepoint look totally modern.

Herringbone Embroidered Square Decorative Pillow

courtesy
$25
from Target
This bold patterned and textured pillow from style guru Nate Berkus is a total steal. 

Dirade Accent Pillow

courtesy
$80
from Nordstrom
Fringe and sequins make this neutral throw a total standout.

Madeline Weinrib Striped Ikat Pillow

courtesy
$525
from Barneys New York
We know this is pricey, but it's also stunning and totally worth the splurge.

