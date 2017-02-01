This Is the Secret to an Instant Bathroom Makeover

Courtesy

Change your shower curtain, change your life!

Katie Donbavand
Feb 01, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

While the bathroom of our dreams has a rain shower, heated floors, and a bathtub with a view of the Northern Lights, we have neither the time nor budget to make that happen. There is, however, an easy, change that anyone can make to renovate their bathroom in five minutes, max: swap out the shower curtain.

Since bathrooms tend to be the smallest rooms in the house, a great shower curtain can act as a giant, colorful billboard displaying some personality to an otherwise blah room.

To help take your bathroom from boring to beautiful, we found 13 shower curtains that are love at first lather.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Penthouse-Worthy

Life hack: Make your bathroom look like the poshest London hotel suite by swapping in this shower curtain.

Pine Cone Hill available at neimanmarcus.com $105 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Florals for Shower Curtains? Actually Groundbreaking 

This shower curtain is full-stop gorgeous. It might be a blizzard outside, but it's a walk-through-the-garden spring day in your bathroom.

Designers Guild available at neimanmarcus.com $135 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Minimalist & Soothing

Quietly linear and chic—like something you'd spot in a hip Swedish blogger's home.

John Robshaw Textiles available at shop.nordstrom.com $125 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Glammed Up

Instantly adds a dose of subtle glamor to your bathroom.

John Robshaw Textiles available at shop.nordstrom.com $85 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Sophisicated 

How to look like a grown-up, even if you're still eating take-out 4+ times a week.

Pom Pom at Home available at shop.nordstrom.com $160 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Socialite Approved

This curtain manages to be both bold and retro at the same time--definitely something a Palm Springs socialite would hang in her guest house's bathroom.

Jill Rosenwald available at shop.nordstrom.com $40 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Chic & Subtle Nautical 

Former America's Cup winner Ella Vickers sailing talent is matched only by her shower curtain-designing talents. Her strikingly minimalist pieces are handmade out of refurbished yacht sails.

EVRSC available at uncommongoods.com $105 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Adorable

Perfect for a kid's bathroom (or a kid-at-heart's bathroom!), Larry the Llama and his whimsically illustrated friends will make sure you crack a smile everything you take a shower.

Uncommon Goods available at uncommongoods.com $60 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

Monogrammed

Is there anything more adult than having a monogrammed shower curtain?

Peacock Alley available at neimanmarcus.com $225 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Into the Woods

Ready to zen out? Add a quiet Saturday night, a handful of candles, and this shower curtain to your next bath.

Uncommon Goods available at uncommongoods.com $16 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Mythical

A dramatically illustrated Kraken battle for under $20. Sold. ﻿

Better Curtains available at amazon.com $18 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Romantic

Can a shower curtain be romantic? If there are enough luscious ruffles, definitely.

Joss & Main $82 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Ombré

Bright colors are significantly zen-ed out by a soft ombre.

Joss & Main available at jossandmain.com $29 SHOP NOW

