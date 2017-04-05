7 Reasons Palm Prints Are Our Favorite Home Trend Right Now

If you've scrolled through Instagram recently, you've probably seen that greenery is everywhere.

That could be partially because Pantone chose "greenery" as its color of the year, and partially because palm fronds and banana leaves are some the most popular prints for home goods and decor items right now. Most likely inspired by a luxurious bohemian vacation in the jungles of Bali or a trip to a Caribbean beach, the print is absolutely perfect for adding warmth and color to any room in your home.

Embrace your inner wanderlust and find a new and exciting way to incorporate the print into your own space.

'Palm Beach' Stainless Steel Water Bottle

S'well water bottles are notoriously the best around, keeping your water cold all day long. The tropical print will fit right in as you stay hydrated on the beach.

Leaf-print Cotton Tablecloth

Need a super quick way to make your kitchen table as ready for summer as you are? Cover it in this palm-leaf tablecloth for a whole new boho look.

Palms MacBook Pro Retina Skin

This MacBook skin will instantly update your computer's look, while also protecting it from scratches and spills. Double win!

Leaf Beach Towel

Wrap yourself in this tropical beach towel after taking a dip in the ocean.

Palm Frond Melamine Platter

This life-like palm platter is perfect for serving outside at a summertime picnic or barbecue.

Coir Palm Frond Doormat in Beige

Switch out your dirty old doormat for something with a little more personality. Greet your guests with a great pop of color.

Graham & Brown Honolulu Palm Wallpaper

This ultra-hip palm design will look perfect in almost any room in your house. Try an accent wall to start, or go full-force will a four-walled representation of a day in Hawaii.

