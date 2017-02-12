16 Stylish Humidifiers That Will Do Wonders for Your Skin

We're in the home stretch of winter. The holidays have come and gone, and the low temps plus cranked-up thermostats mean it's open season for chapped lips and parched skin. Enter: the humidifier. The handy device can help cure the dry spots, dullness, and irritation that are hallmarks of dehydrated skin by adding a dose of much-needed moisture to the air. They're especially important to soothing eczema-prone skin and restoring super-dry sinuses.

VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year Round Dry Skin

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

For all the good they do, humidifiers get a bad rap for being pragmatic (translation: ugly) appliances. Fit to serve, but best tucked away behind a plant or bookshelf, out of sight. To buck that notion, we rounded up 16 beautiful humidifiers that will help remedy your dry skin problems and look chic enough to display proudly in your home.