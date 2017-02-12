16 Stylish Humidifiers That Will Do Wonders for Your Skin

Katie Donbavand
Feb 12, 2017

We're in the home stretch of winter. The holidays have come and gone, and the low temps plus cranked-up thermostats mean it's open season for chapped lips and parched skin. Enter: the humidifier. The handy device can help cure the dry spots, dullness, and irritation that are hallmarks of dehydrated skin by adding a dose of much-needed moisture to the air. They're especially important to soothing eczema-prone skin and restoring super-dry sinuses.

For all the good they do, humidifiers get a bad rap for being pragmatic (translation: ugly) appliances. Fit to serve, but best tucked away behind a plant or bookshelf, out of sight. To buck that notion, we rounded up 16 beautiful humidifiers that will help remedy your dry skin problems and look chic enough to display proudly in your home.

Peppy

Perfect for your desk, this adorable cactus humidifier doesn't use any electricity but instead relies solely on its quirky felt design and evaporation to purify and moisturize the air.

Wooden

No electricity? No problem! Go old school with the Mast wooden humidifier. Crafted from pure Hinoki (Japanese Cypress), it absorbs water into its elegant bends and diffuses it into your room, along with the subtle lemony scent of the timber.

Soothing

We're soothed just looking at this raindrop-shaped humidifier—imagine how much better you'd feel after a night sleeping next to it.

Modern

Your Netflix binges will never be the same, thanks to this room-hydrating aromatherapy gizmo.

The Pinnacle

Introducing the Cadillac of humidifiers, brought to you by Dyson (naturally). This powerful machine can hydrate your room for up to 18 continuous hours and uses ultraviolet cleansing technology to kill 99.9% of bacteria in the air.

Minimalist

Attn. minimalists: we found your dream humidifiers. Made from a porous clay design, these twins slowly release moisture via evaporation instead of electricity.

Chic

This humidifier is so chicly rendered that it would look perfectly at home on the desk of a Silicon Valley CEO.

Totally Adorable

As cute as it is convenient, this little humidifier takes on the form of an anime robot. Your new USB-powered kawaii best friend can travel anywhere that you do: the car, your hotel room, your desk, or anywhere else you need an extra dose of hydration and adorableness.

Too Cute

This humidifier is so adorable that it's getting its own Pixar movie in 2019.

Sculptural

Looks like a chic sculpture, acts like a fierce humidifier.
The Mood Setter

This little humidifier moonlights as mood lighting with its 7-color LED capability.

Spartan

A minimalist's dream, this is one humidifier you won't mind displaying. Bonus: it also acts as a night light.

Sleek

With its sleek shape and clean lines, the Oskar humidifier could be found in a modern art gallery. Instead, the Swiss designed humidifier makes an elegant addition to your bedroom.

Futuristic 

Alien pod or mood elevating humidifier? You be the judge!

Small & Mighty

Tiny but powerful, this humidifier comes with a lifetime guarantee and a no-questions-asked return policy.

Sustainable 

Made from sustainable bamboo, this eco-friendly humidifier is whisper quiet while running. Add a few drops of lavender oil before bed for a dose of aromatherapy and the best night's sleep ever.
