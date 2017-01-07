12 Area Rugs That'll Transform Your Home for Under $200

There's something innately comforting about covering cold, hard floors with a plush, colorful area rug. Suddenly, schlubbing around the house becomes cozier, and rooms are instantly more stylish. In fact, we like to think of a great area rug as a functional piece of art—and who doesn't love that?

With the New Year in full swing, we're changing things up at home by investing in new floor covers. This time, though, we're watching our budgets—and yours, too. When you go to buy a new rug this season, look no further than the options below, since they all cost less than $200.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Go Inside Lea Michele's L.A. Home

We call that a budget-savvy, time-saving way to make over your home.