12 Area Rugs That'll Transform Your Home for Under $200

There's something innately comforting about covering cold, hard floors with a plush, colorful area rug. Suddenly, schlubbing around the house becomes cozier, and rooms are instantly more stylish. In fact, we like to think of a great area rug as a functional piece of art—and who doesn't love that?

With the New Year in full swing, we're changing things up at home by investing in new floor covers. This time, though, we're watching our budgets—and yours, too. When you go to buy a new rug this season, look no further than the options below, since they all cost less than $200.

We call that a budget-savvy, time-saving way to make over your home.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Aria Rug (5'x8')

available at esalerugs.com $199 (originally $996) SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Woven Rug (7'x10')

available at target.com $85 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Hand Looped Krause Area Rug (5'x8')

available at jet.com $181 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Checked Rug

available at zarahome.com $169 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

BIA AREA RUG (5'x8')

available at homedecorators.com $199 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Braided Rug (4' x 6')

available at jet.com $92 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Medallion Rug in Gray (5' x 7'5")

available at rugsusa.com $66 (originally $220) SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Tribal Hand Woven Printed Reversible Rug (6'x9')

Target available at target.com $126 (originally $180) SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Patterned Rug (5' x 8')

available at westelm.com $199 (originally $249) SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Westminster Rug (5'3" x 7'9")

available at homedecorators.com $199 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Trellis Rug in Navy (5'x8')

available at rugusa.com $186 (originally $620) SHOP NOW

