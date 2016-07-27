What Is Shiplap? Meet the Home Decor Trend Sweeping Pinterest

If you've perused home decor ideas on Pinterest lately, you may have noticed the word "shiplap" popping up on boards and in comments. The trend is considered both a technique and material: slats of pine wood laid tightly together to create a rustic, barn aesthetic. The simple method has the ability to turn a bedroom into a pastoral escape, or a summer home into the cozy cottage of our dreams.

Pinterest reports experiencing a 321-percent increase in shiplap ideas for all areas of the home, including staircases, kitchens, and bathrooms. We love how it looks brushed with a coat of tranquil seafoam green, like in the kitchen above designed by Rafe Churchill, or a clean white, like in the bathroom below, designed by Sophie Metz and featured on Home Bunch.

RELATED: These Are the Summer Kitchen Gadgets Chefs Can’t Live Without

Nantucket Architectural Photography and Sam Oberter

The look is timeless and adds an elegant, subtle texture to any space. We're definitely adding shiplap to our list of summer projects.