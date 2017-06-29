Shay Mitchell Is Selling Items From Her Home—Buy Them Now! 

Tessa Neustadt
Leigh Gotzmer
Jun 29, 2017 @ 9:00 am

If you, like us, are already bummed Pretty Little Liars is over (but super psyched to finally figure out who “A” is) you’ll be happy to know that there’s a way to get a little extra dose of Emily Fields today. Shay Mitchell, the actress who plays Emily, is a major style tastemaker in real life, and has curated a sale of items including her own stylish finds with Chairish, the chic vintage décor and furniture site. The sale goes live today and is packed with amazing items Shay has picked up over the years.

“I have had so much fun pulling together items for my own home,” she says. “Now I am looking forward to parting with them, bringing in new pieces, and spreading the love to Chairish shoppers.” She gravitates toward Moroccan and Italian Villa- style items (see below) and has put together an amazing mix of lighting, furniture, and art. The hardest item to part with? Her blue tufted accent chairs, which we would love to get our hands on. We shopped around and rounded up some of our personal favorites. Check out the gorgeous items below and shop the rest of the sale here.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Custom Black Leather & Gold Metal Bar Stools

We would happily eat all of our meals at the counter if it means sitting in one of these chic custom seats.

$750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Custom White Linen Upholstered Sofa

We love that this sofa looks bright and light but totally comfy. It would work just as well in a city apartment or a beach house.

$360 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Pale Peacock Blue Tufted Armchairs 

Those were one of the pricier things I bought after I booked my show and it started doing well,” Shay says. “Hoping they can find a new, happy home soon.”

$1,000 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Geometric Gold Cube Pendant

Layer and layers of geometric awesomeness.

$350 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Light Gray Ceramic Buddha Head

Just looking at this makes us feel calmer, but of course we’d be a lot more zen if we owned it.

$75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Large Ebonized Wood Writing Desk

This desk is almost too stunning to do any work on.

$1,300 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!