Shay Mitchell Just Discovered the Vase of Every Beyoncé Fan's Dreams

Pretty Little Liars actress and ultimate cool girl Shay Mitchell just discovered our latest home decor obsession: an glorious bust of Beyoncé that doubles as a vase.

Mitchell's caption reads, "Well this is amazing... #earlyxmasgiftanyone ?!", and we couldn't agree more. The unique statement piece, appropriately named "Iconic (No. 2)," was designed by Helen Bayley of Australian-based company Lovestar. The handcrafted vase can sit flat on a surface, or be affixed to the wall; when filled with buds, it looks as if Queen B is sporting a trendy floral crown. Bayley's design is available for purchase online ($225 USD; lovestar.com.au), as are other Bey-inspired creations, like heart-shaped vase that reads "I Slay Okay" ($76 USD; lovestar.com.au). Looks like our Christmas gift lists are already filling up...