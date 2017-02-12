Peek Inside Reign Disick's Adorably Stylish Bedroom

Kourtney Kardashian has shown us time and again that her home décor game is top-notch. She knows how to put together anything from a dramatic living room to a pink paradise bedroom for her daughter, Penelope, proving that kids' rooms can be just as chic as any other space in the house—and that's definitely the case with her youngest son Reign's room too.

The cozy neutral space, which she worked on with interior decorator Martyn Lawrence Bullard, mixes mature accents like damask curtains and a statement wall, with whimsical child-friendly finds like stuffed animals and plush furnishings. And lots of items are sentimental hand-me-downs from big brother Mason, like a vintage airplane and fur rug. Kardashian also put in both a crib and a daybed, so that she can take a load off as well. "I can sleep there when Reign's sick or needs me," she says. "I slept in his room the first three months of his life (most nights with Mason and Penelope too), so a full-size daybed is amazing."

Burke Doeren, Tayler Dubé

Read on to shop the pieces from chez Reign, and for a closer look at Kardashian's home, you can download her app.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Hudson Crib

With its muted gray hue and geometric frame, this modern crib looks anything but babyish. 

available at Serena & Lily $398
2 of 7 Courtesy

Window Curtain Panels

The patterned window curtains in Reign's room (similar to these) are lined with blackout fabric so that the room is dark for nap time.

available at Target $48
3 of 7 Courtesy

Flokati Rug

Fun fact: This soft white rug was originally used in Mason's room. "We ended up putting it in Reign's new room to make it cozy—which is important when you spend so much time playing on the floor," Kardashian says.

available at Serena & Lily From $198
4 of 7 Courtesy

Elephant Plush Rocker

A prized piece in Reign's collection of super-soft stuffed animals made of shearling and alpaca fur.

available at Pottery Barn Kids $149
5 of 7 Courtesy

BUNNY PUSH TOY

Another too-cute-for-words addition to Reign's menagerie: a sweet wood bunny on wheels.

available at Manny and Simon $29
6 of 7 Courtesy

FAO Schwarz Big Lion

This lion is most likely Reign's favorite thing in the room (and maybe ours too).

available at Toys "R" Us $100
7 of 7 Courtesy

Charlotte Lined Wire Baskets

"To keep toys organized, I use these linen-lined baskets to neatly store stuffed animals," Kardashian says.

available at Cost Plus World Market From $6

