Peek Inside Reign Disick's Adorably Stylish Bedroom

Kourtney Kardashian has shown us time and again that her home décor game is top-notch. She knows how to put together anything from a dramatic living room to a pink paradise bedroom for her daughter, Penelope, proving that kids' rooms can be just as chic as any other space in the house—and that's definitely the case with her youngest son Reign's room too.

The cozy neutral space, which she worked on with interior decorator Martyn Lawrence Bullard, mixes mature accents like damask curtains and a statement wall, with whimsical child-friendly finds like stuffed animals and plush furnishings. And lots of items are sentimental hand-me-downs from big brother Mason, like a vintage airplane and fur rug. Kardashian also put in both a crib and a daybed, so that she can take a load off as well. "I can sleep there when Reign's sick or needs me," she says. "I slept in his room the first three months of his life (most nights with Mason and Penelope too), so a full-size daybed is amazing."

Burke Doeren, Tayler Dubé

Read on to shop the pieces from chez Reign, and for a closer look at Kardashian's home, you can download her app.