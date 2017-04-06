7 Luxurious Home Finds on Sale at Ralph Lauren Right Now

Apr 06, 2017

Spring cleaning is finally upon us. As you begrudgingly prepare for the tedious bi-annual task of emptying out your closet, it may be worth considering your interiors, too. (Let's face it: after being holed up all winter long, they could probably use a seasonal refresher). If you're looking to zhoosh up your bed and bathroom in particular, Ralph Lauren is here to help. Everyone's favorite preppy retailer is offering 30 percent off select styles—including towels, sheets, robes, pillows, and comforters—until April 10, plus free shipping on all orders over $125 with the code FREESHIP125. In typical RL fashion, many of the aforementioned can also be monogrammed with your initials or your partner's (or both!).

Here, seven chic home finds that we're adding to our shopping carts ASAP.

1 of 7 Courtesy

RL 464 Percale Sheeting

Ralph Lauren Home From $90 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Annison Pillow

Ralph Lauren Home $249 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

WESCOTT TOWELS

Ralph Lauren Home From $10 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Langdon Embroidered Bathrobe

Ralph Lauren Home $88 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

RL Reed Sateen Throw Pillow

Ralph Lauren Home $81 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Supreme Goose Down Comforter

Ralph Lauren Home From $417 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

RL PALMER PILLOW

Ralph Lauren Home $70 SHOP NOW

