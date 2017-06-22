Rachel Parcell's Baby Boy's Nursery Is Giving Us Major #roomenvy

I’m so excited to be sharing Jackson’s nursery with you all. We tried to have it done before he came and it just didn’t happen. Life gets so busy sometimes and after working on the space for several months now it’s finally complete and I love it so much! I feel like I’m more used to pinks and creams and whites, but I always love to work on masculine spaces as well. This room turned out perfect!

VIDEO: The Lavish Lifestyle Of The Kardashian Kids