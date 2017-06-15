We're So Jealous Of This Two Year Old's Birthday Party
Why don't our parties look like this?
For most of us, throwing a birthday bash for a two year old involves a few balloons, streamers and a cute cake. But when you are a bonafide mommy blogger like Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies, you are going all out for your special toddler. Just recently, Parcell curated a gorgeous event to ring in her daughter Isla Rose's second year of birth and all we can say is, we're stealing all of her ideas for every birthday, mother's day, and wedding celebration of ours hereafter.
Of course Parcell's Utah home is the perfect backdrop to create one photogenic event, with it's floor to ceiling windows, spacious layout and creamy white walls. And even if ours isn't, we're at least going to try to create something spectacular.
Read on to get the blogger's tips on how she threw this fabulous shindig together, including how she pulled off that impressive balloon arch.
Centerpiece
"When I envisioned Isla's birthday party, I knew I wanted a lot of pink and gorgeous fresh flowers. The kid table turned out perfectly for Isla and her friends to sit at! The long, floral vine down the center of the table really pulled it all together and acted as the perfect centerpiece."
Flowers by Ashley Nackos, pink chairs from Target
Fireplace
"Our fireplace is one of my favorite parts of our home. I use it as decoration whenever I entertain or for holidays, so I decided to add some balloon clusters and the "TWO" floral sign, along with the happy birthday banner. Isla opened her presents in front of the fireplace and it was the perfect backdrop."
Place Setting
"It's all about the details. Like I mentioned, I wanted Isla's party to be mostly pink with gold accents, fresh flowers, and just have an overall feminine vibe. These crowns from Zurchers were a big hit and Isla's friends loved wearing them to help celebrate the birthday girl!"
Mantel Decor
"This DIY "TWO" sign was actually something I found on Pinterest, and have been wanting to do ever since I saw it. I purchased big metal letters from a local craft store and filled them with fresh flowers. It was super easy and turned out so gorgeous."
XL Balloons
"Balloons always make any party better. We had a ton of balloons but I knew I wanted a few extra large balloon (measuring 36" across). I actually made the balloon arch on my own! It was no easy task, but I finally figured it out after several failed attempts. The added vine is much prettier than just a plain string hanging down, and adds another fun (& easy) decor element to the party."
Dots on the wall: Urban Walls
Balloon Arch
"After blowing up (way too many) balloons and testing out methods for creating my own balloon arch, it finally turned out! I ended up stringing each balloon onto fish wire, and pushed the balloons down the wire as I went. This arch was made with two fish wires each measuring around 6 ft tall. I then used 3M Command Hooks to create the arch shape."
Dessert Bar
"The dessert table underneath the balloon arch was probably my favorite part of the decor! It turned out so beautiful. My tips for creating a dessert table: have a variety of treats for people to choose from, and use levels (high and low trays) to add dimension and height to the table - it will make it look like there's more."
Desserts
"Isla loves desserts, so I knew we needed a variety. The treats were from Sweet Tooth Fairy, and they matched the party decor perfectly. We had cake, macaroons, sugar cookies, dipped oreos, popcorn, cake pops, brownies, chocolate dipped pretzels, and more."
Mommy + Daughter Moment
"This chick has so much personality and spunk! We loved celebrating her and this is literally the only photo I got with her - she was the life of the party!"
Birthday Girl
"As you can see, Isla's favorite part of the party was also the dessert table (she has a sweet tooth just like her mama!). I loved seeing her reaching up to grab some dessert for herself. She knows what's good!"