Inside the Chic Brooklyn Home of Fashion's Favorite Florists
Before the pandemic hit, married super-florists Darroch and Michael Putnam strengthened their union by keeping separate city apartments. Here's how they decorated one pied-à-terre.
Darroch and Michael Putnam share a decade-long marriage; their celebrated New York floral-design company, Putnam & Putnam; and an adorable rescue pup named Bam Bam. But the pair’s second home, in Brooklyn, is strictly Michael’s domain.
“Having our own apartments wasn’t the original intention, but it’s working for us,” explains Darroch, who resides in Manhattan’s East Village. “Usually, when we aren’t together at our studio, we hang out by going to dinner or a movie. We are home so rarely that having separate places helps us decompress.”
For Michael, relaxing starts in the living room, which he has decorated with an eclectic mix of objects — from French heirloom finds to jewel-toned pillows — that he’s lovingly gathered over the years. One of his most cherished pieces? A richly textured wall hanging created by the couple’s friend Erik Speer. Darroch specially commissioned it as a Christmas gift for Michael. “He knows my favorite color is red, so there’s a little touch of it in there,” Michael says. “I love that it looks like a little heart.”
Of course, when the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March, the couple didn’t stay in different places for long. They are now self-isolating together in West Hollywood, where they hope to grow their West Coast business in quarantine. But after all this time away, Michael looks forward to unwinding in his favorite room again. “So many memories are collected there,” he says. “It’s my little sanctuary.”
Keep scrolling to shop standout pieces from Michael's apartment, along with a few of the couple’s favorite home and fashion items of the moment.
A version of this story runs in the July issue of InStyle magazine in which we failed to fully reflect the brands Michael and Darroch support. We take full responsibility for this mistake and apologize to Putnam & Putnam for the oversight.
Anke Drechsel pillow
Shop now: $326; johnderian.com. johnderian.com.
Astier de Villatte pitcher
Shop now: $232; johnderian.com.
Fundamental Berlin Regenbogen bowl
Shop now: $65; comingsoonnewyork.com.
Ponsont incense paper in Rosa Rossa
Shop now: $24/24 strips; ponsont.com
Esspeer wall hanging by Erik Speer
Shop now: price upon request; esspeer.com
Cire Trudon room spray
Shop now: $215; trudon.com.
Putnam & Putnam x Joya Amnesia candle
Shop now: $88; joyastudio.com.
The Flower Color Guide by Darroch and Michael Putnam
Shop now: $35; phaidon.com.
Bec Brittain Aries IV.I chandelier
Shop now: $7,980; becbrittain.com.
Empty Jewels single earring
Shop now: $125; austinjamessmith.com.
Martineali necklace
Shop now: $250; martineali.com.
Susan Alexandra bag
Shop now: $325; susanalexandra.com.
LRNCEceramic cup
Shop now: $60; comingsoonnewyork.com.
For more stories like this, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.