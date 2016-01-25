Take a Peek(-a-Boo) at Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's Nursery Collection for Pottery Barn Kids

Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids
Sydney Mondry
Jan 25, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

Attention new parents and interior design fanatics: beloved home furnishing company Pottery Barn Kids has just released a stunning nursery collection designed by none other than Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, the celebrity stylist and fashion design team behind clothing brand The Great. With the 80+ piece collection, which includes furniture, bedding, lighting, and decorative accessories, “We wanted to evoke an environment that felt sweet and playful for baby, while remaining stylish and relevant for parents,” say Emily and Meritt, who are both young moms. 

“We designed two rooms, one in soft pinks and golds, and the other, a bold black and white,” they explain. “We mixed classic elements like scattered stars, circus stripes, and graphic hearts with touches of shiny gold and lived-in denim, and added whimsical details throughout. We are drawn to anything that feels nostalgic, and like to balance vintage-inspired elements with newer, unexpected pieces.” Scroll down for a peek at the designs.

1 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Remy Upholstered Crib

$999; potterybarnkids.com

2 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Decorative Pillows

$23-$31; potterybarnkids.com

3 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Gold Storage Boxes

Top, $27; potterybarnkids.com
Bottom, $31; potterybarnkids.com



 

 

4 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Bunny Complete Lamp

$199; potterybarnkids.com

5 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Remy Dresser & Topper Set

$1,129; potterybarnkids.com

6 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Stroller Blankets

$34 each; potterybarnkids.com

7 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Denim Teddy Bear

$39; potterybarnkids.com

8 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Decorative Pillows

$23-$31; potterybarnkids.com

9 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Activity Gym

$99; potterybarnkids.com

10 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Millie Crib

$899; potterybarnkids.com

11 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Elephant Bookend

$69; potterybarnkids.com

12 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Radcliffe Rocker & Ottoman

$599-$1,299; potterybarnkids.com

13 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Mini Designer Doll Miss Bunny

$49; potterybarnkids.com

14 of 14 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Nursery Critter Wrap

$35; potterybarnkids.com

