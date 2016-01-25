Attention new parents and interior design fanatics: beloved home furnishing company Pottery Barn Kids has just released a stunning nursery collection designed by none other than Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, the celebrity stylist and fashion design team behind clothing brand The Great. With the 80+ piece collection, which includes furniture, bedding, lighting, and decorative accessories, “We wanted to evoke an environment that felt sweet and playful for baby, while remaining stylish and relevant for parents,” say Emily and Meritt, who are both young moms.

“We designed two rooms, one in soft pinks and golds, and the other, a bold black and white,” they explain. “We mixed classic elements like scattered stars, circus stripes, and graphic hearts with touches of shiny gold and lived-in denim, and added whimsical details throughout. We are drawn to anything that feels nostalgic, and like to balance vintage-inspired elements with newer, unexpected pieces.” Scroll down for a peek at the designs.

