7 Stylish Ways to Decorate with Polka Dots

A bit of polka dot trivia—the iconic pattern became wildly popular in the 1920s thanks to one Minnie Mouse—and its been spotted all over ever since. While dot mania ebbs and flows, the motif is having a moment yet again thanks to a new collaboration between Disney and fine art photographer Gray Malin.

Malin, a favorite of the Hollywood set, is best known for his envy-inspiring travel shots, but for this project, his muse is none other than Minnie Mouse, who appears in Malin's red-and-white, polka dot-filled photo and video, just in time for National Polka Dot Day.

Video: Gray Malin's Take on the Dot

In honor of the occasion, we rounded up seven fun ways to bring the whimsical pattern into your life and home.