Timo Weiland's Revamped Studio Is Giving Us Major Interior Design Inspo

We're always searching for interior design inspo, and we've certainly found it in the newly revamped studio of young in-demand men and womenswear designer Timo Weiland (below), who recently launched a limited-edition collection with Banana Republic. The chic transformation was completed by interior design house Homepolish and digital marketplace SPRING, and marks the first makeover of their #SpringStudioSeries partnership.

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Homepolish’s in-house designer Justin DiPiero styled the space for Weiland, who tells InStyle, “The Timo Weiland brand is New York-based modern prep—clean classic lines with a twist. The space in which we work must have the perfect balance of bright, sparse, and clean, with romantic, whimsical, colorful, personality.”

Courtesy of Homepolish

RELATED: Look Inside Kate Spade and Jack Spade's 85,000-Square-Foot N.Y.C. Showroom

“Very much like the collection, the studio refresh brought about an inspiring update to our couch and conference tabletop upon which we collaborate as a team every day,” says Weiland.

Courtesy of Homepolish

RELATED: Not Your Typical Office: We Spent a Day at Bend Goods to See Where They Work

He adds, “The objects are not only beautiful to look at, but also easily utilized during showroom meetings and creative brainstorms.”

Courtesy of Homepolish

If you’re fawning over Weiland’s new studio as much as we are, you can shop the items (like the side chairs from Lostine and decorative accents from Tom Dixon) now on shopspring.com.