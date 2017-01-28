Penelope Disick's Bedroom Is the Stuff of Childhood Dreams

If anyone can have a glamorous life at the ripe age of 4, it's Penelope Disick. The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may be just a pre-schooler, but her bedroom is chicer than most adults'. This week, Kardashian gave us a peek inside her daughter's room on her website, and—surprise, surprise—it's amazing.

Kardashian prides herself on her design skills, and she applied some of her trademark aesthetic to the space. "When we moved into the new house, Penelope was ready for a big girl room, but she definitely still wanted something playful and pink," she wrote. "We kept a lot of accents from her previous room, but went for a more sleek and modern feel."

The wooden bed frame and headboard are upholstered in velvet to make it more kid-friendly. "The soft fabric really warms up the room and is great for kids so they don't bump into a wood frame," Kardashian added. The neon 'Love Me' light is a hand-me-down from mom, and the vintage Lucite is from grandma MJ's kids clothing shop Shannon + Co. in La Jolla, Calif.

Scroll down to see Penelope's dream bedroom—and try not to get too jealous.

kourtneykardashian.com

kourtneykardashian.com