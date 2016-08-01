Shop and Support National Parks with Pendleton's New Home and Apparel Items

Sydney Mondry
Aug 01, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

If you're in need of a little camp-inspired coziness this summer, look no further than the new collection from Pendleton Woolen Mills. In honor of the concurrent 100-year anniversaries of its famous Glacier Stripe National Park Blanket and the National Park Service, the renowned American textile company is introducing 50 new items to the National Park Collection, including home products, accessories, and men’s and women’s apparel.

"In 1916, Pendleton created the first National Park Blanket in Glacier Stripe, in that same year the National Park Service was born," says Pendleton VP of global sales, Bob Christnacht. "The parks have remained an important part of our heritage ever since."

Each park honored—Acadia, Badlands, Crater Lake, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains, Mount Rainier, Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone and Yosemitehas its own blanket and label representing the character of the location, and two percent of the proceeds from these sales will be donated to the National Park Foundation. Keep scrolling for a peek at a few of the classic and new items, which are all available on pendleton-usa.com.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Grand Canyon Lambswool Throw

$119; pendleton-usa.com

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Grand Canyon Pillow

$168; pendleton-usa.com

 

3 of 6 Courtesy

Acadia Backpack Tote

$199; pendleton-usa.com

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

National Park Beanie

$19.50; pendleton-usa.com

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Badlands Roll-Up Blanket

$299; pendleton-usa.com

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Glacier Stripe Spinner Luggage

$399; pendleton-usa.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!