Your Favorite Bedding Brand Just Launched Table Linens

Courtesy of Parachute
Claire Stern
May 11, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

The direct-to-consumer model has been alive and well in the home market for some time, with e-commerce brands like Parachute Home leading the charge. For the uninitiated, the Los Angeles-based startup specializes in premium quality bedding manufactured by European artisans, sold at a price that won't send you running to the nearest Bed, Bath & Beyond (percale sheet sets start at $89).

On the heels of opening a hotel in Venice, Calif., the company is further cementing its place in the lifestyle world with a tabletop collection. The modest five-piece range, out today, has a rustic, California vibe, with a neutral color palette consisting of mix-and-match patterns crafted from buttery-soft Italian linen—ideal for laid-back summer potlucks replete with distressed wood tables, mason jars, and lots of brass flatware.

VIDEO: How to Set a Table for a Wedding or Dinner Party

Shop all of the pieces below.

1 of 5 Courtesy of Parachute

Linen Napkins

available at Parachute Home $30/set of 2 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy of Parachute

Linen Tea Towels

available at Parachute Home $50/set of 2 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy of Parachute

Linen Table Runner

available at Parachute Home $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy of Parachute

Linen Placemats

available at Parachute Home $40/set of 2 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy of Parachute

Linen Tablecloth

available at Parachute Home $160 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!