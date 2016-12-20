The Party Foul You Should Never Commit, According to Olivia Palermo

By Claire Stern Updated Dec 22, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Given the fact that Olivia Palermo is a permanent fixture on the New York social circuit, it's safe to say that she knows a thing or two about entertaining and party etiquette. That's precisely why, for our December issue, we asked the fashion darling for her go-to cocktail recipe for the holiday season—a ginger drink with cognac and Champagne. "There's a hint of sweetness to it," she says. Here, she further indulges us by answering three rapid-fire lifestyle questions.

Read on for her words of wisdom.

Start Slideshow

1 of 3

BIGGEST PARTY FOUL?

Credit: Getty Images

"Texting or taking calls on your phone. You want to remain open to conversation with the people around you."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 3

FASHION INSPIRATION?

Credit: Getty Images

"Street style around the world."

3 of 3

TRAVEL ESSENTIALS?

Credit: Courtesy

"A Rimowa suitcase ($595; bloomingdales.com), a Mophie cell phone charger ($100; amazon.com), and Jo Malone scented candles ($65; bloomingdales.com)."

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Claire Stern