Here's Everything You Need to Throw an Epic OITNB Viewing Party

By Anne Vorrasi Updated Jun 13, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
If you're like the rest of us, you are counting down the days, hours, even the minutes, until Friday, when the fourth season of Orange Is The New Black is available to stream on Netflix. While some of you may prefer to keep it a private affair—you can't have anyone distracting you from the latest shenanigans that Piper, Tasty, and gang are going to get into this season—we bet some of you are planning on hosting the viewing party of the year and inviting a gaggle of besties to ooh, ahh, hoot, and holler through the episodes together.

For those who do plan on making it a social affair, here's an array of appropriately orange-hued tabletop pieces that give your party a fun and festive look. Mix them in with your existing white, gold, and silver serving pieces to keep the aesthetic light, and stay away from black to keep your decor from looking like a Halloween fête.

Jakub Jandourek vase

$180.00
ABC Home

We guarantee you'll keep a gorgeous glass vase such as this mouth-blown glass piece on display all year round. Prop it with tall, flowering branches for a dramatic effect, or nestle a candle within and use it as a hurricane.

Chilewich Placemats

$17.00
Sur la Table

The ombre effect on these placemats give them a sophisticated touch, plus the vinyl material makes them a breeze to clean.  

Sferra Napkins

$50.00
Bloomingdale's

This Italian brand has been making gorgeous linen products since the 1800s. Their soft napkins, available in a rainbow of solid options, are an entertaining staple. For your OITNB party, go bold with tangerine orange, or keep it subtle with apricot.  

Fineline Plastic Tumble

$3.00
Web Restaurant Store

Making your own hooch? These clear cups are perfect for pouring mighty yet refreshing cocktails into. 

Orange TIcking Tape

$2.00
Cost Plus World Market

At a party, a little bit of ribbon can go a long way. Use it to corral pre-sorted cutlery and napkin rolls; string together balloons; close favor bags—the possibilities are endless! 

CB2 Candle Holder

$5.00
CB2

These sculptural candle holders will instantly elevate your tablescape. Use it the obvious way (for candles) or stock up on a bunch and prop drinks or other small bites on top. 

Bamboo Picks

$20.00
Amazon

Adorable cocktail picks are the perfect tool for garnishing drinks, or spearing bite-sized snacks like olives and cheese.

Tomkat Studio Treat Cups

$6.00
Tomkat Studio

Super cute and conveniently disposable treat cups are the perfect vessel for corralling popcorn, nuts, and the various other snacks that are part of your spread. 

Willful Goods Bamboo Bowl

$79.00
Willful Goods

A beautiful dipped bowl such as this is the perfect serving dish for a tossed salad, or for displaying a bowl of fresh oranges. 

Blood Orange Rosemary Fizz

Credit: Fredrika Stjarne

You can always rely on Eye-swoon blogger Athena Calderone to come up with an out-of-this-world cocktail that is as delicious as it is beautiful. For this elegant drink, head over to foodandwine.com for the full recipe. 

Mylar Balloons

$9.00
Oriental Trading

We'll take any excuse to have balloons! These striped numbers will are sure to add pizazz to your party. 

Meri Meri Disposable party supplies

$NaN
Meri Meri

Disposable party ware doesn't need to be boring or unattractive. These elevated options will be the hit of the party. 

Orange cream float

A slightly healthier take on the traditional float, this option uses freshly squeezed oj and club soda in lieu of sugary soda. Find the super easy 3-ingredient recipe at realsimple.com.

By Anne Vorrasi