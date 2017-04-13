Which Office Candle Fits Your Work Persona?

By Faye Penn
Updated Apr 27, 2017 @ 10:45 am
It's a thing: the office candle. Not only does it provide glowing inspiration in the heat of crushing deadlines and a heady scent to overpower noxious lunch smells, the workplace candle also makes a statement about your personality and, by association, the quality of your work.

Are your legal arguments complex and flowery? Are your spreadsheets fresh and outdoorsy? No matter what you do, there's a candle out there that says "promote me." Burning down the office would send the opposite message, so please proceed with caution and full understanding of your office fire-safety rules.

Here are some office candles we tried and liked:

Paddywax Cosmic Grapefruit

$20
Amazon

Warm, yet citrusy and clean, like a grapefruit tart.

BEST FOR: Work-from-home healthy food blogger.

Catbird Neighbor's Fig Tree

$38
Catbird

Earthy, assertive, and literary (comes with suggested N.Y.C. reading list).

BEST FOR: Stylish feminist studies prof who does / should / wants to live in Brooklyn.

Dyptique Baies

$64
Nordstrom

Roses, black currants, and attitude. This candle will NOT sit in the second row.

BEST FOR: Fashion editors. 

Byredo Safran

$80
Net-a-Porter

Manly, exotic, leathery, sexy.

BEST FOR: Bespoke men’s boutique owner. 

Molton Brown Gingerlily

$49
Molton Brown

Fresh, feminine, soothing, not too overpowering for a small room.

BEST FOR: Aesthetician at an upscale waxing salon.

Dyptique Oyedo 

$64
Barneys

Citrusy and energizing but calming and sophisticated too. 

BEST FOR: Senior partner at a graphic design firm.

TO112 Lime Clove

$55
T0112

Woodsy, rugged, and virile, this candle suggests a cabin more than a cubicle.

BEST FOR: Creative director for online camping gear retailer.

Cortereno Break the Rules

$40
Candle Delirium

Big on attitude but light on output. More of a desk statement than a room scent. 

BEST FOR: Assistant at a feminist lady products startup.

Voluspa Moso Bamboo

$26
Voluspa

Agreeably masculine but not terribly assertive.

BEST FOR: Male beauty intern.

Malin & Goetz Cannabis

$54
Bloomingdales

Less actual reefer smell than your average N.Y.C. street, but pleasingly transgressive nevertheless.

BEST FOR: Portland furniture designer.

Molton Brown Dewey Lily of the Valley & Star Anise

$49
Molton Brown

Springy, delicate, pleasantly unobtrusive.

BEST FOR: Life coach for affluent women who are returning to work.

Molton Brown Tobacco Absolute

$49
Molton Brown

Masculine, woodsy, smoky, chic.

BEST FOR: Boutique hotelier who just came from a shave with a straight razor.

Dyptique Jasmin

$64
Saks Fifth Avenue

Aggressive, traditional floral requires a big, airy office to waft about.

BEST FOR: Marketing exec at legacy beauty brand.

Jo Malone Basil & Neroli 

$65
Nordstrom

Herbal, cedary and insistent.

BEST FOR: Landscape designer. 

Malin & Goetz Tobacco

$49
Saks Fifth Avenue

Cozy and warm, it smells more like brownies than cigarettes.

BEST FOR: Tech freelancer at a co-working space.

Nest Cedar Leaf & Lavender

$40
Amazon

Subtle, sophisticated, and gentle with a bit of herbal verve.

BEST FOR: PR for wellness startup.

