Which Office Candle Fits Your Work Persona?

It's a thing: the office candle. Not only does it provide glowing inspiration in the heat of crushing deadlines and a heady scent to overpower noxious lunch smells, the workplace candle also makes a statement about your personality and, by association, the quality of your work.

Are your legal arguments complex and flowery? Are your spreadsheets fresh and outdoorsy? No matter what you do, there's a candle out there that says "promote me." Burning down the office would send the opposite message, so please proceed with caution and full understanding of your office fire-safety rules.

Here are some office candles we tried and liked: