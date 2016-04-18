A Professionally Designed Space Is Just One Download Away

It’s now possible to have your home professionally redecorated right from your phone.

For the last two years, the design gurus at NousDecor have brought us easy and affordable virtual interior design through their website, but on April 19, the brand will launch a life-simplifying mobile app which allows users to upload pictures, talk directly to designers for advice, and purchase trade-exclusive furniture, all through its app (download is free; only available on iTunes).

The process is super-easy: The app will ask you which room you’d like to design (you can even choose outdoor spaces), as well as your budget. To get a better sense of your taste, the program asks you for your décor style (eclectic, traditional, etc). If you have trouble labeling your aesthetic, the app offers a style quiz to point the team in the right direction. Next, upload photos of your current space, rooms that inspire you, and your favorite items that you want to hold onto. Designers then create custom mockups and floor plans, and once a user and the designer agree on the perfect room (you get unlimited iterations!) you can purchase the look right from your phone. Not handy with a hammer? No worries: The app will guide you through replicating the look, from measurements to the tools you need to have on-hand.

Wondering just who, exactly, is on the other end of your phone? Rest easy: NousDecor’s chief designer is Mark Cutler of Mark Cutler Designs in Los Angeles, who has helped celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Steve Carell create their dream homes. For $199, members of his team will work on designs, or Cutler himself will create your look for $499 with the premium version.