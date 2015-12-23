11 Festive Trinkets for Your New Year's Eve Party

Sydney Mondry
Decorating your home for a New Year’s Eve soirée could not be more fun or easy. The celebration requires one of our favorite color palettes—metallics!—and almost any trinkets used to adorn the table and place settings can double as accessories and entertainment for your guests. Below, a list of festive items to keep your party going all night long.

1 of 11

Celebration in a Jar

These party jars, which include a wool felt crown, extra large balloon, metallic party blower, and paper confetti, work double duty as cute centerpieces and gaiety for your guests.

$22; acmepartybox.com

2 of 11

Party Picks

Pair these festive party picks with a champagne cocktail for a bubbly, glittery beverage that’ll outshine the Ball Drop.

$8 for a set of 24; shopmerimeri.com

3 of 11

Photo Prop Kit

Create a DIY photo booth using this adorable photo prop kit, a blank wall, and Instagram. Ask guests to use a hashtag of your choosing so you can see all the snaps in one place!

$16 (originally $22) for a set of 19; brit.co

4 of 11

Party Blowers

These sparkly, gold party blowers, which come in a variety of funky patterns, are perfect for getting the party started. If you’re hosting a dinner, leave one at each person’s seat for an interactive place setting.

$6 for a set of 6; thetomcatstudio.com

5 of 11

Streamers

These bold streamers will put any guest in the New Year’s Eve mood. Break ‘em out when your company hits the dance floor.

$11 for a set of 12; orientaltrading.com

6 of 11

Party Glasses

Everyone looks good in a pair of colorful, oversized glasses. Set them out on tables, at the bar, and on top of cocktail napkins for simple decoration-turned-party prop.

$15 for a set of 6; amazon.com

7 of 11

Confetti Rockets

Adults and kids alike will go crazy for these gold confetti rockets, which also come with fortunes and stick-on mustaches.

$16 for a set of 6; anthropologie.com

8 of 11

Sparklers

Pass out these chic metallic sparklers right before the ball drops for an epic explosion of gold. 

$14 for a set of 8; topsmalibu.com

9 of 11

Confetti Balloons

These jumbo, confetti-filled balloons are an easy way to instantly create a festive atmosphere. Line them along the walls, or tie them to your front door for a celebratory entrance.

$16; etsy.com

10 of 11

Glittered Party Crowns

Use these charming crowns as place card holders, photo booth props, or easy table décor.

$12 for a set of 8; beau-coup.com

11 of 11

One Stop Shop

In a pinch? This New Year’s Eve party package is the fastest way to elevate your shindig. Adorn the table and place settings with hats, tiaras, party blowers, and leis, and encourage your guests to deck themselves out. 

$23; orientaltrading.com

