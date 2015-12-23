11 Festive Trinkets for Your New Year's Eve Party

Courtesy
Decorating your home for a New Year’s Eve soirée could not be more fun or easy. The celebration requires one of our favorite color palettes—metallics!—and almost any trinkets used to adorn the table and place settings can double as accessories and entertainment for your guests. Below, a list of festive items to keep your party going all night long.
