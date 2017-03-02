10 Stunning Home Décor Finds on Sale Right Now at Neiman Marcus

Courtesy
Leigh Gotzmer
Mar 02, 2017 @ 8:30 am

Nothing cheers us up on a misty winter morning like a good online sale to shop the minute we get to work (or get home from work, if that's more your speed). And with spring on the horizon, we've been giving a ton of thought to updating our home décor. So, Happy Thursday to us! Neiman Marcus is currently having a major (online-only) décor sale, giving shoppers 25 percent off hundreds of items that instantly update any room—and we're talking major scores the likes of Jonathan Adler furniture, Regina Andrews lighting, and Gray Malin art. We did some intense browsing and found some serious steals.

VIDEO: Go Inside Lea Michele's L.A. Home

 

Here are our 10 favorite finds.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Henri Flanged Velvet Pillow

We've already told you how much we love velvet this season, and this pillow is another way bring the trend home.

available at Neiman Marcus $44 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Global Views Metallic Dipped Oval Vase

We're immediately drawn to gold-dipped anything, and these vases are total standouts with their asymmetrical shape and high gloss white finish.

available at Neiman Marcus $71 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler Rider Blue Dining Chair

This chair would *make* a dining room, plus it has brass and velvet. Need we say more?

available at Neiman Marcus $671 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Gray Malin The Pop Artist Print

We're big fans of Gray Malin's photography (and any of his subsequent collabs), but these archival prints may be our new favorite.

available at Neiman Marcus $299 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

ANNA by RabLabs Ita Cheese Plate & Forma Spreader

This luxe agate plate with brass plated spreader are the ultimate entertaining item (and the only reason you need to throw a dinner party).

available at Neiman Marcus $64 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Regina Andrew Design Camden 5-Light Lantern

We suddenly desperately need this brass beauty in our dining rooms ASAP.

available at Neiman Marcus $424 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Missoni Home Sheridan Throw

Whenever anything Missoni is on sale, we jump, and this throw is an alpaca-blend dream.

available at Neiman Marcus $512 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Rosemeade Mirror

Gilded and awesomely feminine, this blush mirror has definitely earned a coveted spot in our homes.

available at Neiman Marcus $221 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Artisanal Poof

We'd gladly take a seat on this indigo handcrafted pouf.

available at Neiman Marcus $176 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Monogrammed Glass Cloche

These personalized mercury glass accents are the perfect housewarming gift.

available at Neiman Marcus $34 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!