Celebrity Jeweler Neil Lane Launched a Dish Collection — and It's Super Affordable

You may recognize Neil Lane as the official jewelry designer for The Bachelor, where he helps wayward television romantics find the right ring for their newfound loves. Now, primetime TV’s favorite jeweler is bringing his talents from diamonds to dishware with his new tabletop collection, Neil Lane by Fortessa, which is now available exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond. In other words, you just got one step closer to having Chris Harrison over for dinner.

“Having designed rings for so many wonderful couples, I feel like I’ve been a part their journey to the altar,” Lane tells InStyle. “Now with this collection, I’m able to help and guide them through another exciting chapter as they build a home and start their life together. I’m excited to partner with Bed Bath & Beyond to share my designs with fans, couples, and new homeowners everywhere. We’ve worked together to create something that’s tasteful yet approachable.”

Though of course you don't have to be engaged (or a homeowner) to get your hands on the minimalist line. Released in April, the collection of dinnerware, flatware, and glassware is as affordable as it is stylish. A 16-piece stoneware set comprised of plates, bowls, and mugs is available for $149.99 in satin-finished shades of white, ivory, blush, and the pale gray stone, while four-piece sets of items like mugs, champagne flutes, and dinner plates start at $39.99. A five-piece place setting of stainless steel cutlery featuring pave-diamond inspired details will run you a mere $29.99. The collection’s classic, practical shapes aim to reflect Lane’s dedication to accoutrements that are both timeless and refined.

According to Lane, the collection’s designs are heavily inspired by his lifelong fascination with found objects. “I’m inspired by all things beautiful, whether it’s a rare gemstone, or an elegantly shaped crystal vase,” he says. “This collection fuses my personal design aesthetic with everyday functionality and a little bit of glamour.” Like that dappled texture that sets the dishes apart from the smooth porcelain your grandmother may have had on display in her china cabinet.

Though his services weren’t needed for The Bachelor’s most recent season, Lane’s résumé spans far beyond the scope of crafting rings for televised engagements. The Brooklyn native kickstarted his now world-famous collection of period pieces after moving to Paris post-college. One look at his Instagram is proof enough that the man knows fine jewelry; stunning teardrop diamonds mingle with one-of-a-kind baubles (19th-century hair pin worn by Emily Blunt, anyone?), all of which are crafted from materials of the same luxurious quality. Having been in the business for over two decades, it comes as no surprise that Lane regularly ices out the likes of Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams for red carpet events. With his tableware collection, he’s bringing that keen eye for elegance to those of us who may not have an award show to attend but could certainly use a great serving bowl.

“My goal in creating this collection was to elevate the everyday,” Lane explains. “Regardless of if you’re preparing a quiet dinner for two, or hosting a dinner party for friends, I want these pieces to inspire you to be creative, smile and celebrate.”

Why would someone who’s left such a lasting mark on his industry choose to venture beyond its bounds? For Lane, the decision to branch out into tableware was a no-brainer: “Designing this collection felt natural to me because some of my fondest memories are of celebrating and laughing around the table,” he says. “I wanted to create an aesthetic that made sense to me, designs that are elegant and special, but can still be used every day.”

Pieces from the Neil Lane by Fortessa collection may be purchased in-store or online at bedbathandbeyond.com. They may not bring Colton Underwood to your table, but you don’t need that kind of drama in your life — you do, however, deserve an elegant and economical mug for your morning coffee.