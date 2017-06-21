This Subscription Box Service Will Turn Your Home Into a Parisian Sanctuary

We've seen subscription boxes pop up all over the place, from services that deliver shoes to your front door to companies that keep your bathroom counters overflowing with beauty products. Now, there's an option that will help you decorate your house like a charming cottage. It's called My Stylish French Box.

The elegant packages are delivered once every quarter. So opening each box feels extra special. Inside you'll find authentic goodies from French craftsmen and brands, think luxurious candles from Cire Trudon and antique liqueur glasses (all curated by blogger and author Sharon Santoni). Each box also includes a limited edition print of an original watercolor, so you'll get a chance to collect beautiful art.

And it's not just about choosing French labels, the actual box is shipped from France directly to the USA. No, you don't have to worry about duties or additional shipping fees. My Stylish French Box covers those costs for you.

The packages start at $195 for an automatically renewed subscription. If you want to try it once (or send a lovely gift to a friend), the no-strings-attached rate is $205. You could also save big by paying for four quarters up front for $700. Either way, it'll feel good to add a French je ne sais quoi to your home.