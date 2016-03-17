An Exclusive First Look at Monique Lhuillier's Collection for Pottery Barn Kids

Monique Lhuillier is known for her stunning bridal, accessory, and ready-to-wear designs for women, but her latest venture is targeting a much, much younger demographic. On March 17th, Lhuillier will unveil her exclusive collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids, a collection of 120+ pieces of home décor and furnishings for nurseries, bedrooms, and playrooms. The line is both elegant and playful, tying together Lhuillier’s sophisticated aesthetic and experience as a mother.

“The Pottery Barn Kids collection incorporates designs from my bridal, ready-to-wear, and accessories collections, mixed with details from my home,” Lhuillier tells InStyle. “I pulled prints from signature seasons and played with different color palettes and materials to create the collection. For example, I was able to reference prints from my gowns and make them into beautiful bedding, and the hand stitched tutus and canopies were inspired by my bridal collection.”

Lhuillier explains that the design processes for her fashion collections and the Pottery Barn Kids collection were surprising similar: “When designing anything, I start with a concept and bring it to life with attention to details, using the finest materials and creating pieces that have a timeless, whimsical feel to them.”

The designer’s favorite pieces from the collection, which comes in serene shades like blush and seafoam green, are the butterfly chandelier, “designed to look like a draped beaded necklace with the butterflies loosely flying around it,” and the lamb tuffet and designer dolls, “which give a hint of fantasy,” Lhuillier says.

Scroll through for a peek at the gorgeous collection, which will be available online at potterybarnkids.com beginning March 17th and in Pottery Barn Kids stores nationwide beginning March 18th.