10 Fireplace Essentials to Cozy Up With

When temperatures drop there is nothing quite as comforting as sitting with your family and friends around a hearth, drinking hot cocoa and gazing into the fire. Come to think of it, even in the middle of the summer, fiery hangouts—from the beach to campsites—are in abundance as an excuse to lengthen the days and spend time with your #squad. Whether you’re finding yourself indoors or out, here are 10 things that will amp up your fireside moments, year round.  

Log House Wood Holder

This adorable log holder keeps firewood from rolly-pollying around the floor and doubles as decor.

Tool kit 

We love this freestanding tool set that includes all the essentials: A broom, dust pan, tongs and poking stick. 

Cozy Throws

No matter how warm that flame feels, you can’t truly get cozy without a soft throw to wrap up in. We’re obsessed with these crazy-soft alpaca options from Alicia Adams that come in a rainbow of colors. 

Long Matches 

Long, elegant matches from the French fragrance house Cire Trudon come in beautiful graphic sleeves that you'll want to keep on display.

Candle Holder

Not all fire places are functioning, but you can simulate the fireside experience with pillar candles at varying heights. And you can still roast marshmallows on them too. 

Screen 

A modern screen shields unwanted ashes from entering the room while dressing up the fireplace. 

Fire Starters 

There's a reason why Fatwood kindling sticks are on Amazon's bestselling list—they make flame-starting a breeze. 

Fire Pit

Turn any outdoor space into a bonfire hotspot with a freestanding pit. Plus, the dome shape on this modern beauty makes clean up a breeze. 

Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

These are absolutely essential for fun times. If you really want to impress your fellow roasters, keep your pantry stocked with gourmet marshmallows, chocolates and graham crackers.

Ash Bucket 

An ash bucket next to your fire pit—whether indoors or out—helps to caddy cooled ashes to the trash bin. 

