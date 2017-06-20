What Does Martha Stewart Really Think About Millenial Pink? 

Martha Stewart, the queen of crafting, has raised the bar on summer DIY-ing with her newly expanded line of paints and accessories available today at Michaels stores. The line has over 200 paint colors to choose from spanning every color of the rainbow and includes specialty finishes and hues like watercolor, neon, metallic, glow in the dark, and milk glass. "This paint is so extraordinary," says Stewart. "Many of my friends are [fine] artists, and use our craft paints in their art work."

At the launch event in N.Y.C., guests tried their hand at DIY treatments from Stewart's new line including painting directly onto furniture, stenciling, and her personal favorite, faux bois. For you crafting novices, that means applying paint to a surface to imitate wood grain. "I faux bois everything," she says. "In my home, on my walls...I have faux bois pillowcases, floors, all kinds of things."

For fans of the popular millenial pink, Stewart has you covered and even is a fan of the blushing hue. "I have a millennial pink bedroom in East Hampton. My whole bedroom is pink—pink linens and pink towels." But, when asked if she thought millennials had ownership of the color, she laughed. "No, absolutely not."