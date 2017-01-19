Margherita Missoni's Collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids Is the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen

Courtesy of Margherita Missoni
Claire Stern
Jan 19, 2017 @ 11:00 am

As the heiress to the legendary Missoni fashion house, Margherita Maccapani Missoni Amos is no stranger to color and pattern (zigzags, specifically). After launching a childrenswear line, Margherita Kids, two years ago, the Italian mother-of-two is now branching out with a home collection for Pottery Barn Kids. "I think it's a natural progression, from dressing myself and my children, to dressing the home," she says.

Margherita Missoni for Pottery Barn Kids features 50 vibrant pieces for the nursery, bedroom, and playroom that are meant to be mixed and matched. Of course, a prominent motif throughout the collection is the daisy—Amos's namesake flower—in a gender-neutral color palette of white and yellow, along with other personal touches, like a throw pillow emblazoned with "piccola mia" (translation: my baby) as a nod to her heritage.

VIDEO: 5 Historical Homes You Can Rent

 

Read on for a Q&A with Amos, and scroll down to shop our favorite pieces from the collaboration.

Margherita Missoni for Pottery Barn KidsCourtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

What was your goal in designing this collection?
I wanted to create pieces that encourage self-expression and inspire children to explore their individuality. The capsule is playful—it's something that both parents and children will love and cherish.

How did the Missoni brand inspire the collection?
Growing up as a Missoni, from an early age, I developed an eye for color and texture and mixing and matching. That's definitely been very influential on my personal style. In a larger sense, I suppose that's why I have such a love of playing with patterns, using lots of color, and incorporating a variety of motifs in my designs.

VIDEO: The Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram

Did you get creative input from anyone in your family?
Designing this collection has been a very personal journey. I think my experiences as a mother have greatly influenced the design process, so perhaps I need credit my sons! I strongly believe that it's important for children to be surrounded by furniture that's both approachable and functional, meaning size-appropriate.

1 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Blue Ombré Basket

available at Pottery Barn Kids $55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

ANIMAL SHEET SET

available at Pottery Barn Kids Starting at $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

MODERN MOBILE

available at Pottery Barn Kids $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

YELLOW DAISY MIRROR

available at Pottery Barn Kids $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

DRIPPED SIDE TABLE

available at Pottery Barn Kids $89 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

BLACK BASKET PENDANT

available at Pottery Barn Kids $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

POM POM DAISY QUILT

available at Pottery Barn Kids $129 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Daisy Decorative Pillow

available at Pottery Barn Kids $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Daisy Hanging Décor

available at Pottery Barn Kids $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

CERAMIC TURTLE LAMP

available at Pottery Barn Kids $129 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

DIAMOND BASKET

available at Pottery Barn Kids $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

JUMBO TURTLE POUF

available at Pottery Barn Kids $76 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

DAISY POUF

available at Pottery Barn Kids $50 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!