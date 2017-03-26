The Wallpaper Trend That's Taking Over Pinterest

Courtesy (4)
Claire Stern
Mar 26, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Picking the right wallpaper can be a challenge—and once you choose one, you're pretty much stuck with it for a while, unless you want to spend a fortune on redecorating. So it's best to stick with a design that has staying power. Right now, we're big into marble, and apparently, so is the general public—searches for the streaky motif have spiked more than 303 percent on Pinterest alone.

VIDEO: Before You Move In Together, Ask Yourself These Questions

 

Here, we rounded up six ways to double-down on the décor trend and make it last.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Giovanni Blue Scratch Marble Wallpaper

A vintage-esque design that will add depth to any space. 

available at Home Depot $53 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 courtesy

Chasing Paper White Marble Removable Wallpaper

This wallpaper features an adhesive on the back that renders it removable, not that you'd ever have second thoughts. 

available at Bloomingdale's $55 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Anthropologie Marbled Metallic Wallpaper

Scoop up this gold pattern for a touch of extra sheen. 

available at Anthropologie $118 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Coordonne Essentia Marble Wallpaper

This alluring shade of marble is great in doses (think: guest bathroom). 

available at Wayfair $4/square foot SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Lulu & Georgia Marble Wallpaper

A chic and subtle way to make your space look more sophisticated. 

available at Lulu & Georgia $104 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy of Chasing Paper

Chasing Paper Misty Marble Wallpaper

Ethereal and soothing, this print works well on any wall. 

available at Chasing Paper $40/2'x4' panel SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!