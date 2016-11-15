Madewell Created a Home Line and It's as Pretty as You Would Imagine

Bobbi Lin/Food52
Anne Vorrasi
Nov 15, 2016 @ 11:15 am

When you hear the brand Madewell, you probably think of casual-cool tunics, smart accessories, and awesome jeans. But what if we told you that the clothing and accessories brand is making a mark in the home space? Yes, J.Crew’s sister company just partnered with Food52 to create an 11-piece housewares collection which hits Madewell stores today, Nov. 15, just in time for gift giving and holiday hosting season.

From hand-dyed napkins to dipped bowls and spoons in pastel hues, the thoughtfully curated line encompasses simple, everyday items for the kitchen that are all American made. The palette is simple: blush pink, white, and indigo pieces made from natural materials like wood, marble, and cotton. There is even a winter wreath-scented candle ($35; madewell.com) to make your home feel especially festive this time of year.

VIDEO: Inside the Obama Family's Kalorama Home

Scroll down for sampling of what you can and should get your hands on, stat.

1 of 5 Rocky Luten/Food52

Rubber-Dipped Wooden Bowl

These bowls are the perfect size for filling with nuts or olives for snacking. Plus, the dipped rubber base keeps them from sliding around your tabletop.

available at Food52 $30/set of 3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Rocky Luten/Food52

Shibori Tea Towel Set

The patterns on these soft tea towels are made using the traditional Japanese dyeing technique called shibori.

available at Food52 $25/set of 2 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 James Ransom/Food52

Rubber-Dipped Wooden Mixing Spoon Set

If you’re an avid home cook, you probably use a wooden spoon more than any other item in your toolbox, so why not opt for the prettiest ones you can find.

available at Food52 $29/set of 3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Rocky Luten/Food52

Wooden Coaster Set

We love the simple, splatter pattern on these subtle coasters that are made from solid birchwood.

available at Food52 $25/set of 4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Rocky Luten/Food52

Porcelain Spoon Rest

We’ve never come across a spoon rest as simple and wonderful as this minimal piece.

available at Food52 $26 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!