Chic Pool Floats That Will Get You All the Likes on Instagram

Most of us are still on a mission to find the perfect bikini, but what we really should be thinking about are pool floats. Here us out. The inflatable loungers are exactly what you need in your next Instagram-bikini post to get all of your friends to double tap. Seriously. Just scroll down your favorite celebrity's timeline, and you're sure to come across pictures of them chilling on a huge floatie in the Hamptons. The last couple of summers, large white swans have been ruling the summer. But there's definitely room for more than one float in the pool.

We've gathered some fun and chic options below, from a magical unicorn to a yummy strawberry donut, to help you find the perfect float to take to your next visit to the pool.

Funboy The Rainbow Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float

$99
Sunbayouth Pineapple Pool Float

$34
Float Naked The BHH Float

$35
SunnyLife Luxe Rose Gold Flamingo Float

$70
Strawberry Frosted Donut with Sprinkles Pool Float

$20
Big Mouth Giant Bling Ring Pool Float

$20
SeaShell Pink Pool Float

$68
Giant Watermelon Pool Float

$20

