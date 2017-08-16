Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Essentials for InStantly De-Stressing

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan
Alexis Bennett
Aug 16, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

Between running meetings for Good American, filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and going hard in the gym, Khloé Kardashian's schedule is always jam packed. But she doesn't let her hectic to-do list stress her out. Kardashian stays cool, calm, and collected by taking the time to relax. No, not at the spa or in a fancy hotel abroad. But her favorite place to relax is actually in her backyard.

"My outdoor space is my sanctuary," Kardashian explains on her app and website. "One of my favorite things to do—especially at the end of a long day—is to sit out there and reflect. It really gives me so much peace and helps me relax and de-stress, which is SO important."

It definitely helps when you live in a gorgeous mansion surrounded by beautiful things. But some of Kardashian's must-have backyard essentials are actually pretty affordable. "For me, the five key ingredients to a good backyard are lanterns, pillows, string lights, a fountain, and some sort of fire situation," Kardashian says. Even if you don't have a backyard, you can still decorate an area inside of your home with some of Kardashian's calming ideas.

VIDEO: See Khloé Kardashian's Insane Beauty Transformation

 

Check out a few of the soothing recommendations below, and head to Kardashian's website for more.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Resin Stacked Rock Fountain

$90 (Originally $98) SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Smart Solar Geometric Lantern with Retro Glass Edison LED Bulb

$10 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

TRELLIS VELVET APPLIQUÉ PILLOW COVER

$30 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

edison string lights

$40 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Real Flame Lanesboro Rectangle Propane Fire Pit

$330 SHOP NOW

