Khloé Kardashian Has Some Clever (And Under $50) Hosting Ideas for the 4th of July
We're a few days away from celebrating the biggest holiday of the summer. But that doesn't mean that's it's too late to host a little get together with your family and friends. Khloé Kardashian has some unique and easy ideas that will help you throw a chic party that will leave your guests impressed.
"I like to have lots of entertainment and games for the kids, yummy food fresh off the grill, and plenty of beverages for the adults," Kardashian explains on her app and website. "It's important to me that everyone's happy and fed—ALWAYS!"
That's why she suggests having great drinks, fun decorations, and outdoor activities on hand. One of the fun games that Kardashian recommends is a croquet set. The backyard staple that the 33-year-old star says is an essential is a $150 option from Crate and Barrel. That might seem a little costly to some, but the rest of Kardashian's recommendations were well under $50.
Keep scrolling to see the 4th of July must-haves that Kardashian loves.
Star Swizzle Sticks
Make selfies and your decor sparkle with silver and gold stars.
Authentic Turkish Beach Towel
Drape a red, white, and blue towel over a chair for an instant patriotic accent.
Una Lou Rosé
Stock up on canned rosé to keep the party going.
COOLA® Suncare Body Classic Sunscreen SPF 30
Make sure your guests are protected from the sun with natural sunscreen.