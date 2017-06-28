We're a few days away from celebrating the biggest holiday of the summer. But that doesn't mean that's it's too late to host a little get together with your family and friends. Khloé Kardashian has some unique and easy ideas that will help you throw a chic party that will leave your guests impressed.

"I like to have lots of entertainment and games for the kids, yummy food fresh off the grill, and plenty of beverages for the adults," Kardashian explains on her app and website. "It's important to me that everyone's happy and fed—ALWAYS!"

That's why she suggests having great drinks, fun decorations, and outdoor activities on hand. One of the fun games that Kardashian recommends is a croquet set. The backyard staple that the 33-year-old star says is an essential is a $150 option from Crate and Barrel. That might seem a little costly to some, but the rest of Kardashian's recommendations were well under $50.

Keep scrolling to see the 4th of July must-haves that Kardashian loves.