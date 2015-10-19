Kate Spade New York Is Launching Furniture—and We Want Every Single Piece

Need an interior designer? Kate Spade New York is getting into the biz. The brand announced today that they're expanding their already adorable and lovably chic home offerings to include furniture, lighting, rugs, and fabric. They've already nailed office accessories—those desktop calendars are pure joy!—and you can bet the label incorporated their knack for whimsical fun into their new expansion.

"We translated iconic Kate Spade New York designs like subtle bow accents, as well as signature colors and fabrics, such as shocking pink linen and turquoise velvet, into stylish and unique home items,” said Deborah Lloyd, President and Chief Creative Officer in a statement. "Each piece in our extensive collection reflects traditional and modern influences, but with a unique Kate Spade New York twist."

The full collection of 325 pieces will debut in spring 2016. But those itching to get their hands on a piece sooner are in luck: 60 items from the lineup are on sale now on katespade.com, including a three-drawer polka dot desk ($3,095), graphic green chair ($2,035), floral rug (starting at $700), and more. Scroll down to for a sneak peek. If this is the start, we can't wait to see the rest of the rollout this spring.