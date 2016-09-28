Kate Spade New York Is Bringing Major Style to Your Walls with Its New Wallpaper Collection

For Kate Spade New York, the (chic cursive) writing is on the wall. The brand, which has brought pops of bold pattern to everything from satchels to sofas, is taking on wallpaper in a partnership with the fabric and paper gurus at Kravet Inc. Wallpaper seemed like a natural next step for the company, which launched its expanded home collection last October, featuring poppy colors and graphics on furniture, rugs and pillows, in collaboration with major home furnishings companies EJ Victor, Visual Comfort, and Jaipur Living.

And now, Kate Spade New York loyalists can deck out their homes, literally, wall-to-wall. "What I love most about our wallpaper collection is that it features iconic prints and patterns, curated from our archives," President and Chief Creative Officer Deborah Lloyd says. "From stripes to dots to owls, it makes an utterly modern, feminine and playful statement in your home."

The wallpaper is available at Kravet.com for $99 to $298 per roll. Scroll through for some of our favorites.