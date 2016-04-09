Jonathan Adler Will Bring His Pattern-Loving Sensibility as Fisher-Price's New Creative Director

Earlier this week, the iconic toy brand Fisher-Price announced the appointment of famed potter and designer Jonathan Adler as its new Creative Director. Though the choice may seem surprising, the two actually have more in common than one might think. “Kids respond most to high contrast color combos and I do, too—it’s always been a design signature of mine,” says Adler, who of course had a chest full of Fisher-Price loot growing up. “It’s thrilling to work with them because they’re really the experts at what they do, and it was fun to marry my design sensibility with their knowledge and know-how of early childhood development.”

Courtesy Fisher-Price

So what does this mean for the Mattel-owned brand? First, Adler will release a capsule collection of baby apparel, furniture, and gear called “Crafted by Jonathan” in the fall of 2016. Though images are not yet publicly available, you can bet they are as groovy as you would expect from the pattern-loving designer.

Courtesy Fisher-Price

RELATED: Jonathan Adler’s Favorite Color Combo Is Perfect for Your Bedroom

What we can share with you is a sneak peek of what’s in store for 2017. As the CD, Adler will create style guides which will influence the products rolling out over the next three years. “You’ll see new colors and patterns that will really evolve and elevate Fisher-Price,” says Adler. “I have so many friends with kids who have stuff everywhere in their homes, and that’s always going to be the case, but it might as well be stuff that you want to look at,” says Adler.

Courtesy Fisher-Price

And even though he currently doesn’t have any plans to build a nursery in his own home, that doesn’t mean he can’t shop—for himself. “My favorite item is the Rock 'n Play sleeper. I wish it came in my size.”

Courtesy Fisher-Price

We are right there with you, Jonathan.