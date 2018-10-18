A Tour of Jewelry Designer Roxanne Assoulin's Serene Home

Judging by her vibrant jewelry collection, one might assume designer Roxanne Assoulin’s home is similarly bright. But the reality couldn’t be more different.
Her décor is a serene blend of stone colors, and at the center of it all is her favorite place: her bed. “I live in my bed. I write every morning, and I do it in bed. I read in bed. I take calls and do all my emails from there. It feels cocooned and safe.”
For the fashion-industry veteran and long-time New Yorker, finding that quiet space is essential. “I’m dressed all day long, and this is the one place I’m not dressed,” she says, laughing. “Well, I’m in pajamas.”
