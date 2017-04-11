10 Under-$100 Spring Décor Picks by Designer Jeremiah Brent

Celebrity designer Jeremiah Brent firmly believes that "interior design, like fashion, is art we live our lives in." Translation: You should select your home furnishings and decorations with as much care and attention as you do your clothes. And just as you update your wardrobe come springtime, you should take the opportunity to spruce up your décor as well. Not sure where to start? Brent is here to help. He recently signed with Decorist, a handy website that connects you with professional interior designers online. To celebrate the new partnership, Brent is sharing his favorite spring pieces exclusive with InStyle, all ringing in at under $100. We're especially loving the two pieces from hubby Nate Berkus's Target line.

VIDEO: 5 Paint Color Secrets Your Realtor Wishes You Knew

If you crave more expertise, you can hire Brent to design a room in your home for the hefty fee of $1,299. That tax return won't spend itself, right?