Jennifer Lopez Apparently Buys 50 Jars of This Candle Every Month

Le Labo’s Santal 26 candle smells like a lot of things: amber, cedar, musk, sandalwood, and, perhaps most importantly, Jennifer Lopez.

According to a recent story in The Cut about the beginnings of Le Labo’s cult-favorite perfume Santal 33, the Santal 26 candle (the precursor to Santal 33) is such a favorite of J.Lo’s that she used to buy “100 candles every month, sometimes 200.” The Cut's Beauty Editor-at-Large Jane Larkworthy writes that Ian Schrager initially ordered a smokier version of the candle for his Gramercy Park Hotel. When customers started turning up at Le Labo’s Soho store looking for what they had smelled at Schrager’s hotel, the brand realized that they had a winner on their hands, and the candle’s smoky and sandalwood-y scent would later define Le Labo.

The candle is now one of Le Labo’s best-selling products, and InStyle can confirm that it is indeed one of J.Lo’s favorite things: Santal 26 was included in a care package of the singer’s personal favorite things given on a press trip last April for the debut of J.Lo’s makeup collaboration with Inglot. The Hustlers actor now apparently orders 50 jars of this candle a month, and we’re super curious as to why our favorite girl from the block is obsessed with Santal 26. However, we know J.Lo is not alone: Blake Lively, our other favorite girl from the (Upper East Side) block, is also known to love this Le Labo candle. The recent mom-of-three shared with Marie Claire in 2013 that the Santal 26 candle is a favorite “because you can personalize the labels, so they make good gifts.”

So if you’re still struggling this holiday season with what to get the person who has everything, this candle makes the perfect present. Unfortunately, the glass jar version of the candle that J.Lo and Lively get is currently out of stock on Nordstrom, but, thankfully, you can order the exact same candle in the vintage tin packaging that is classic of Le Labo's industrial-chic design. (At a lower cost too!) Whoever owns this candle won’t just be smelling like cedar or sandalwood — they’ll also be smelling like J.Lo. And that, we think, is the ultimate gift this holiday season.

Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com