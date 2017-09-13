An Interior Designer's Guide to Making Your Rental Feel Like A Forever Home

With real estate prices steadily rising, renting a home as opposed to buying one is more common than ever. The likelihood of being able to purchase property is just out of reach for many families, but just because you don't own the house you live in doesn't mean that space can't feel like your very own. Interiors expert and Principal Designer of her namesake Ohara Davies-Gaetano Interiors agrees.

In fact, Davies-Gaetano's got quite a bit of experience on the matter. While her family's ocean-front California dream home is being built, she and her family are currently renting a place in Emerald Bay in Laguna Beach. And if there's anyone who knows how to make even a temporary space feel like a forever home, it's a decorating veteran. Check out some of the key tips she's incorporated into making her own rental feel warm and fuzzy—and how you can, too!

